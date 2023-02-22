Tshwane EFF opt not to field candidate for vacant mayoral position
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane said that it would not be putting up a candidate to stand for the vacant mayoral position.
The position became vacant after an external legal opinion found that it was unlawful for former mayor Randall Williams to amend his resignation to be effective as of 28 February instead of the 13th.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led Tshwane coalition announced DA member of Parliament, Cilliers Brink, as its candidate for mayor.
EFF regional chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu, said that they planned to hold accountable whoever became the next mayor.
"The EFF in Tshwane maintains we are an opposition party and our interest is to make sure that the City of Tshwane gets to do its work, mainly service delivery and attract investors, and make sure that the finances of the city are run properly."
Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) regional secretary George Matjila said that they were in consultations with smaller parties in Tshwane over who they would field to contest for mayor.
Despite the DA-led multi-party coalition having a slim majority in council seats, Matjila said that he was confident that their candidate would emerge victorious in the mayoral election.
"We will not divulge what is going on there but where they are, they know for sure that they don’t have the numbers. In their party, in Action South Africa, there are people who are not, more especially after they have put this guy as well, so just relax and watch the game."
This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane EFF opt not to field candidate for vacant mayoral position
More from Politics
[WATCH LIVE at 2pm] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech
Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.Read More
Electricity minister's job is done when power cuts end, says ANC's Mbalula
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the electricity minister’s job did not have to exist indefinitely.Read More
Midday Report Express: Tshwane left without a mayor after Williams' resignation
Mandy Wiener and team bring fresh, hard-hitting journalism into all news making headlines.Read More
Makhura, Manana, Ntuli to be deployed to ANC's Luthuli House
Eyewitness News understands that David Makhura, Mduduzi Manana, and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who lost out on the race to become the secretary-general of the governing party last year, were deployed to help firm up Luthuli House.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Serious flooding impacts our nation
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] ANC frustrated by Ramaphosa's silence on cabinet reshuffle
Tshidi Madia speaks with political analyst Sandile Swana.Read More
About 40 medical graduates still awaits placement from Gauteng Dept of Health
Bongani speaks to Basani Baloyi from the Gauteng Dept of Health to speak on the issues of doctors who still awaits placement.Read More
Germany hosts refugee summit as it struggles to cope with migration
This week Germany held a refugee summit to try and address some of the country’s migration challenges.Read More
BBC offices in India 'surveyed' after documentary on PM Narendra Modi
The BBC offices in India were raided after the release of a documentary on the Indian prime minister.Read More
More from Local
Focus on infrastructure, Eskom to recover the economy - Black Business Council
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his National budget speech this afternoon at Cape Town City Hall.Read More
[WATCH LIVE at 2pm] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech
Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.Read More
2023 Budget Speech: Eskom, fiscal deficit, govt debt... what to expect at 2pm
Eskom is South Africa's highest priority as power cuts continue to batter the limping economy.Read More
Budget Speech: Will some state-owned enterprises be allowed to fail?
It's a case of which entities can continue to operate, and which ones need to close down, says Jones Gondo of Nedbank.Read More
Police appeal for information on shootings at nursey school in Bedfordview
A police spokesperson said that two cases of attempted murder were opened, after a businesswoman and her bodyguard were shot and wounded in Bedfordview on Tuesday morning.Read More
City Power disconnects Apartheid Museum for R1.8 million in unpaid bills
Businesses targeted by City Power's disconnection drive were given notices that were ignored, with the Apartheid Museum among many Joburg businesses defaulting on payments.Read More
Electricity minister's job is done when power cuts end, says ANC's Mbalula
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the electricity minister’s job did not have to exist indefinitely.Read More
SANDF celebrates Armed Forces Day amid extreme financial distress
The SANDF celebrated Armed Forces Day on Tuesday.Read More
Treasury to play it safe on tax hikes, says economist
Wits Business School professor, Jannie Rossouw, said that he did not believe that there was room for higher taxes when National Treasury tables the budget in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.Read More