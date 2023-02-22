'We don’t have power steering.' SA's only Formula E driver on staying racing fit

Streaming issues? Report here
SA motoring industry awaits Godongwa’s budget speech in its struggle for support The industry awaits news of government support amid the imminent global shift to the electric vehicle (EV) and decarbonised transp... 22 February 2023 12:13 PM
[WATCH] Student plays song for childhood piano teacher, who get all emotional A video of a student playing a lovely song for his childhood piano teacher is going viral. 22 February 2023 11:03 AM
[WATCH] Child misunderstands father's request and grabs his buttocks! This dad says "grab me buns", meaning buns for the braai. It confuses the kid, and the video goes viral. 22 February 2023 9:44 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] 2023 Budget Speech coverage with Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto and her guests delve into this year's finances. 22 February 2023 12:35 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech. 22 February 2023 7:31 AM
Electricity minister's job is done when power cuts end, says ANC's Mbalula ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the electricity minister’s job did not have to exist indefinitely. 22 February 2023 6:04 AM
View all Politics
Uber plans to be all-electric by 2030, but is this realistic in South Africa? With loadshedding, the cost of electric vehicles, and the lack of charging stations, just how will this work? 22 February 2023 10:50 AM
4-day work week trial yield great results for workers AND employers The global phenomenon of a 4-day workweek is taking shape as a recent study proves positive results for workers and organisations. 22 February 2023 9:51 AM
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS. 22 February 2023 8:59 AM
View all Business
'Down with the monarchy, we deserve privacy!' South Park ROASTS Harry and Meghan Comedy Central aired a South Park episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour", which poked fun at Harry and Meghan. 22 February 2023 11:42 AM
Uber plans to be all-electric by 2030, but is this realistic in South Africa? With loadshedding, the cost of electric vehicles, and the lack of charging stations, just how will this work? 22 February 2023 10:50 AM
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS. 22 February 2023 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the g... 21 February 2023 6:09 PM
Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3... 21 February 2023 5:58 PM
[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog. 21 February 2023 9:13 AM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages Supermarkets in the UK have started limiting how much fresh fruit and vegetables customers can buy. 22 February 2023 12:27 PM
Elderly woman (85) killed by alligator after trying to save dog A Florida woman in her mid-80s was found dead after an alligator attacked her dog and then killed her. 22 February 2023 9:22 AM
Vladimir Putin ends nuclear weapons control treaty with United States President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US. 22 February 2023 9:10 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
View all Africa
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby. 21 February 2023 6:50 PM
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
View all Opinion
'We don’t have power steering.' SA's only Formula E driver on staying racing fit

22 February 2023 9:00 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Formula E
Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
FITNESS REGIMES
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Mzansi's only Formula E racer chats about adapting his fitness regime to stay fit for Saturday.

Liezel van der Westhuizen chats to Africa Melane recently about the much anticipated Formula E happening in Cape Town on 25 February.

Kelvin van der Linde (26) - the first South African to compete in an E-Prix also joins the conversation to chat about his training for the race.

Listen to their chat below.

Van der Westhuizen says that Formula E isn't only about driving a car.

She reports some interesting facts from a study done by the University of Portsmouth that said...

A driver has to have mental fitness too. They make 50 major decisions for each kilometre driven, requiring almost immediate reaction.

Van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk

Van der Westhuizen also says training for some drivers may look like:

1) Working out two to two and a half hours a day.

2) Doing core and strength exercises such as cycling, rowing or cross fit.

3) Training virtually on an e-prix simulated circuit.

4) Undergoing reaction training for expert eye-body coordination.

Kelvin van der Linde (26) - the first South African to compete in Formula E weighed in on his specific training and its challenges since Formula E racing cars are "much heavier" and don't have power steering...

This car is extremely physical to drive. To be brutally honest, I was not prepared for it. In Formula 1, they have power steering… in Formula E, it’s different, we don’t have power steering, so all of the steering forces we… experiencing are absolutely raw. So, you can imagine on the street circuit you have the bumps, you have the curb riding and all these forces are coming through our arms and through our shoulders, through our chest… it’s a massive challenge. Now, with the new generation of cars, it’s a lot heavier… its made the car extremely difficult to drive.

Kelvin van der Linde, South African Formula E Driver

Because Formula E is a different style of racing with heavier cars, Van de Linde says he's had to adapt his gym routine from endurance to a lot more strength training…

So, I’ve really had to up my game in the gym… a lot of strength work that I'm typically used to. In the endurance side of racing that I did in the past, it was always about endurance training, a lot of cycling, long distance cycling and losing a lot of weight… we didn’t have to be strong because we had power steering on those cars whereas here, it's the complete opposite. I’ve had to bulk up in the last three to four weeks… do a lot more strength training… kind of forget about cardio. It was a big shocker. It's a different style of racing.

Kelvin van der Linde, South African Formula E Driver

All in all, fitness is crucial for Formula E racers...

These cars are very physical to drive. Some drivers are even saying that the cars are driving them around at points in the race track. So it’s been a big challenge and made it very crucial to be fit.

Kelvin van der Linde, South African Formula E Driver

Knowing how much training goes into this sport, the passion and pride... watching it makes it all the more extraordinary.

We wish Van der Linde and the other racers all the best for this weekend.

Don't have tickets yet? Get them here.


This article first appeared on KFM : 'We don’t have power steering.' SA's only Formula E driver on staying racing fit




