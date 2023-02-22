Electricity minister's job is done when power cuts end, says ANC's Mbalula





JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) insists that the contentious electricity minister’s job, which is yet to be filled, will end when load shedding ends.

Its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told journalists at a media briefing on Tuesday that the appointment would be like any other minister picked by the president to serve the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under heavy criticism from some quarters of society over his decision to have a dedicated minister in his office to deal with the current electricity crisis.

There’s also been heavy speculation over who Ramaphosa will appoint as the country remains anxious over a looming Cabinet reshuffle.

Mbalula said that the electricity minister’s job did not have to exist indefinitely.

"It's not a principal issue that it remains there forever. The duration, the day he finishes load shedding, the job is finished," Mbalula said.

