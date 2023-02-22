Police appeal for information on shootings at nursey school in Bedfordview
JOHANNESBURG - Police urged residents to provide any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects who shot and wounded two people in Bedfordview.
A businesswoman and her bodyguard were shot on Tuesday morning, moments after she dropped off her child at a nursery school.
It was believed that the woman was shot while she was still on the school’s premises.
Police said that other suspects shot the bodyguard, who was parked outside the school.
Both victims sustained wounds to their upper bodies.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that no arrests were made.
"Police have opened two cases of attempted murder after two people - a male and a female - were shot and injured in Bedfordview on Tuesday. It is alleged that the owner of the private security company was escorting the businesswoman during the time of the shooting."
This article first appeared on EWN : Police appeal for information on shootings at nursey school in Bedfordview
Source : SAPS.
