'Country of contrasts' - Vaal dam floods and Cape Town dam levels drop under 50%
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Anthony Turton, of the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State.
Kiewit describes our country as a "a country of contrasts".
In the north, residents are facing floods as sluice gates of the Vaal Dam were opened after its levels rose dangerously due to heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, in the Cape, the municipality is begging its resident to cut down on water usage, as dam levels dip below 50 percent.
The City of Cape Town reported that water usage reached one billion litres a day, which is higher than the 850 million litres per day target.
While we would prefer to blame the floods in the north to human activity, it's the result of changes in rainfall patterns, says Prof Turton.
He adds that a study conducted by the Water Research Commission, found changes in precipitation, as well as changes in the intensity of rainfall.
It appears as if we are getting more rain because a lot of rain falls in a relatively short space of time.Anthony Turton, Professor - Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State
A little can be done to mitigate this issue, other than institutional changes and adaptations from within. These changes would include adequate stream flow management, such as the opening and closing of sluice gates, says Turton.
In addition, he says that the water sector is closed to change. For example, despite us living in a digital world, those technological advances have not been implemented in the water sector.
Technology would be the "saviour", says Turton, as it would help with rainfall prediction.
This would be a political process, as a decision would need to be made to decouple the local economy from a hydrological cycle.
That process of decoupling is increasingly going to be the foundation of future economic prosperity in a climate that is changing and not always easy to predict.Anthony Turton, Professor - Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State
Historically, there have been infrastructure built below the 100-year-old flood line, and unfortunately, those structures will be at risk, given to the unpredictable weather conditions.
Turton adds that should any damage be done as a result of weather conditions, the likelihood of insurance paying those structures out would be very low.
A necessary condition of insurance is that you are compliant with the law, and if you have broken the law by building in a floodplain, well then, you're not going to get that coverage.Anthony Turton, Professor - Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State
In Cape Town, Turton says that the increase in water usage, despite the target set out by the City is the result of "tremendous" population growth, which could be attributed to inward migration.
Going forward, Turton says that the City could limit inward migration and face the consequences that follow, or the City can support the growth, but would then need to hold a new investment and policy strategy.
Water and energy are the foundation of economic prosperity and job creation.Anthony Turton, Professor - Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State
