Focus on infrastructure, Eskom to recover the economy - Black Business Council
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, December Mavuso of NEHAWU, and the president of the Black Business Council, Elias Manoge.
The Black Business Council is calling on the government to prioritize infrastructure to recover and revive the ailing economy.
Monage said that focusing on infrastructure and rolling blackouts can boost the lives of ordinary South Africans.
We cannot talk about recovery and growth of the economy without addressing Eskom issues.Elias Monage, President - Black Business Council
How do we deal with infrastructure especially in rail system? In the absence of infrastructure , the recovery becomes a pipe dream.Elias Monage, President - Black Business Council
He added that government must also prioritize to "Bounce back scheme for small businesses tol build various areas of recovery after suffering from Covid-19 and energy crisis."
Joining the conversation, Democratic Alliance's Dion George said that cost of living must be reviewed.
There must be immediate steps to alleviate the cost of living..Dion George, Shadow Minister of Finance - Democratic Alliance
We expect the minister to really make a shift from implementing austerity budget.December Mavuso, Deputy secretary general - NEWHAWU
What are you expecting to hear from #BudgetSpeech2023'
DA's Dion George , NEHAWU deputy general secretary December Mavuso, and President of the Black Business Council , Elias Noge, joins @bonglez on the line.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
