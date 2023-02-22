Streaming issues? Report here
Finance

Focus on infrastructure, Eskom to recover the economy - Black Business Council

22 February 2023 8:01 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Nehawu
Load shedding
Enoch Godongwana
Black Business Council
Ailing infrastructure
2023 Budget Speech

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his National budget speech this afternoon at Cape Town City Hall.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Dion George, DA Shadow Minister of Finance, December Mavuso of NEHAWU, and the president of the Black Business Council, Elias Manoge.

The Black Business Council is calling on the government to prioritize infrastructure to recover and revive the ailing economy.

Monage said that focusing on infrastructure and rolling blackouts can boost the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. Picture: GCIS
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo. Picture: GCIS

We cannot talk about recovery and growth of the economy without addressing Eskom issues.

Elias Monage, President - Black Business Council

How do we deal with infrastructure especially in rail system? In the absence of infrastructure , the recovery becomes a pipe dream.

Elias Monage, President - Black Business Council

He added that government must also prioritize to "Bounce back scheme for small businesses tol build various areas of recovery after suffering from Covid-19 and energy crisis."

Joining the conversation, Democratic Alliance's Dion George said that cost of living must be reviewed.

There must be immediate steps to alleviate the cost of living..

Dion George, Shadow Minister of Finance - Democratic Alliance

We expect the minister to really make a shift from implementing austerity budget.

December Mavuso, Deputy secretary general - NEWHAWU

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
