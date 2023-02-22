Elderly woman (85) killed by alligator after trying to save dog
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Gloria Serge (85) came across the reptile while she was walking her dog at a retirement village in Fort Pierce, Florida.
The beast reportedly went after the dog first, but Serge was determined to save her pet.
Unfortunately, the woman got caught and was dragged into a nearby pond where she drowned.
Authorities arrived on the scene shortly after and killed the alligator.
