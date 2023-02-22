4-day work week trial yield great results for workers AND employers
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The world's largest four-day workweek trial has yielded positive results for both workers and their employers.
Companies that participated in the UK study reported no change in revenues while some even reported growth.
Almost all of the companies that took part in the trial are sticking to the four-day working week.
Only three of the 61 companies who took part decided to pause the experiment, while two are still deliberating.
Overall productivity and profitability amongst the 61 were either unchanged or up by as much as 20%.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Employees noted a 40% decrease in stress, a 75% decline in burnout, an improved work-life balance, and fewer sick days.
The six-month study involved 61 organisations and around 2900 workers who voluntarily shortened their work weeks from June to December 2022.
The trial was spearheaded by the non-profit organisation 4 Day Week Global, the research group Autonomy, and academics at Boston College and the University of Cambridge.
