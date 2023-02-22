



The Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2023 Budget Speech to the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall at 2pm.

Economists expect the country’s unstable electricity supply to be top of the agenda.

Watch the live stream below from 2pm:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE at 2pm] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech