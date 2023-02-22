Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH LIVE at 2pm] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech

22 February 2023 7:31 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Budget speech
Enoch Godongwana
watch live

Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.

The Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2023 Budget Speech to the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall at 2pm.

Economists expect the country’s unstable electricity supply to be top of the agenda.

Watch the live stream below from 2pm:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE at 2pm] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech




