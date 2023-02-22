Vladimir Putin ends nuclear weapons control treaty with United States





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

During Vladimir Putin's State of the Nation Address, he announced Russia's suspension of its participation in the New START Treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and America.

Russia is ready to resume nuclear weapons testing, warned Putin.

The moment we start talking about the abandoning of anything nuclear that's agreed between two nuclear powers, it gets scary. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

