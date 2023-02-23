Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

These 15 magical Gauteng wedding venues get a massive thumbs up from us

23 February 2023 9:56 AM
by Sian Roelofsz
Tags:
wedding venues
#wedding

Saying "I do" anytime soon? Unconventional and magical are just a few words we'd use to describe our favourite wedding venues.

Unique, unconventional, and magical are just a few of the words we'd use to describe our 15 favourite wedding venues in and around Gauteng.

Kleine Rijke

Situated in the heart of the Hartebeestpoort is the magnificent Kleine Rijke farm, designed, developed, and created by David Krynauw and Khanye Architects.

The building’s aesthetic is a combination of traditional Cape Dutch elements and David Krynauw’s signature, curvaceous yet minimalistic, design style.

The large, spacious lawns, view of the dam, wholesome menu options and magnificent building makes this a gorgeous wedding venue that we highly recommend checking out.

Click for more details

kleine-rijkejpg

Cradle Boutique Hotel

There couldn’t possibly be a more beautiful backdrop for a wedding than the African bushveld in all Her glory, and this is exactly what you’ll find at Cradle Boutique Hotel.

Repeatedly raved about, and for good reason, the Cradle Boutique Hotel is situated at the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site. With the magnificent views of the reserve, ultra-luxe accommodations, five-star dining options, and the magic of the surrounding nature and wild animals, you can be sure that a wedding here will be an unforgettable experience for all.

Click for more details

cradle-boutique-hoteljpg

Lieu de Grace

At Lieu de Grace one of the venue highlights is the Greenhouse Chapel - featuring a greenhouse filled with plants at the entrance of the chapel.

The chapel also has exposed roof trusses and large sand-blasted windows, creating picture-perfect lighting and a whimsical atmosphere without having to add too many additional décor items (if any at all).

The reception hall boasts white-washed brick walls, exposed steel beams, and natural cement floors. One of the best things about this location is that it can easily adapt to any look and feel.

The venue features rolling lawns (perfect for lawn games, pallet seats, and pillows where guests can relax), a boma, free-roaming horses, and an abundance of plants. A maximum of 180 guests can be accommodated here.

Click for more details

Lieu de Grace

Ganico Organic Farm

A bespoke, intimate, wedding at Ganico Organic Farm might be just what you're looking for if you've been dreaming up the details of your special day since you were young.

The beauty of having your wedding on this farm is that you can create it just the way you've always dreamed of - from the flowers and décor elements right down to the tables and chairs, the choice is yours, and there are no "have to's".

The pomegranate orchards, the dam, the Liquid Amber trees, the atrium, and the gorgeous gardens all add so much charm to this venue. Here, your options are endless. It's all about exclusivity and diversity. Better yet, the venue does an amazing elopement package for tiny weddings that makes saying "I do" more budget-friendly. The venue can host a maximum of 70 guests.

Click for more details

Ganico Organic Farm Wedding
Ganico Organic Farm Wedding 2

Bell & Blossom

Picture an indoor venue with a translucent roof, set amidst a forest, magnificent chandeliers, hundreds of twinkling fairy lights, and a cozy fireplace, and you're at Bell & Blossom in Pretoria.

Pricing options start at R595pp and the venue accommodates up to 200 guests. The venue also has on-site accommodation, limited to a bridal suite and guesthouse with 8 double rooms.

If you're looking for a fairytale-like love story, this is where it all begins...

Click for more details

Bell & Blossom

Ground

Ground has stolen the hearts of everyone who’s visited the picturesque venue. Located in Muldersdrift, Ground hosts everything from delightful picnics and sporting events to music festivals, birthday celebrations, hikes, and more importantly, memorable weddings.

Ground takes care of absolutely everything when it comes to organising and hosting your dream wedding so you can relax and enjoy your special day. Here, you have a variety of venue options to choose from including the historical tobacco shed, the wattle forest, the pecan grove, and the Cape vineyard.

Click for more details

Ground

Inimitable

Situated below the Zwartkop Mountains is a venue like no other, Inimitable, living true to its name.

From the meandering Crocodile River below to the Zwartkop mountain standing firmly above, the enchanted forest alongside, and the glass chapel in the middle, everything about this venue is awe-inspiring.

The impressive reception hall is able to host up to 400 people and with its modern features and design elements it's set to impress. With an additional glass marquee, the venue can accommodate up to 1000 people. The food here is nothing short of spectacular and the friendly staff go out of their way to ensure even the smallest detail is attended to, making your special day even more than you hoped for.

Click for more details

Inimitable
Inimitable

Florence Guest Farm & Wedding Venue

If you're looking for an enchanting destination venue that's within close proximity to Gauteng, where guests can truly relax, unwind, and cheers a glass (or two) to you, then look no further than Florence Guest Farm.

From the Renaissance chapel and mystical forest to the beautiful, outstretched dam and stone walls, photo opportunities are endless and beauty abounds.

And after the celebrations, guests can all stay on the farm overnight. Bonus.

Click for more details

Florence Guest Farm

KleinKaap

KleinKaap is a beautiful, rustic, Cape Dutch-inspired venue with over 100 years of heritage.

Here you can expect a blend of traditional and modern architecture, magnificently manicured gardens, top-class chefs, indoor and outdoor reception and ceremony options, and highly experienced event coordinators.

The gigantic, majestic oak trees and indigenous gardens bring a sense of peace and serenity to this venue like no other. It’s the perfect spot for soulful celebrations, regardless of whether you’re opting for an intimate affair or a large and lavish gathering.

Click for more details

Kleinkaap Boutique Hotel

Rooftop at Hallmark House

While many people opt for countryside wedding venues in Gauteng, those wanting something a little different, but equally as spectacular, should highly consider the Rooftop at Hallmark House.

15 floors up, overlooking downtown Joburg, this space is modern, industrial, and really quite unimaginable. With views that stretch as far as the eye can see during daylight, spectacular sunsets, and the city’s glistening lights below at night, a wedding here is sure to wow your guests.

Click for more details

Rooftop at Hallmark House

Red Ivory

Perched high up on the Magaliesburg mountains, overlooking the Hartebeespoort Dam and Moot Valley below is Red Ivory, a Private Game Reserve.

Just a quick hour from both Joburg and Pretoria, this gem brings together contemporary design, delicious food, magnificent views, and endless photo opportunities on your special day.

Menu options start at around R630pp and venue hire starts at R15 000. The venue can accommodate up to 300 guests.

Click for more details

Red Ivory

Imperfect Perfection

For those looking for a dreamy, boho-style wedding venue that takes you back in time, we highly recommend Imperfect Perfection in Pretoria.

If pampas grass, earthy hues, dreamcatchers, and lace speaks to your soul, you've found your place. The simplicity of the quaint chapel, barn-like reception venue, and forest location enable you to turn the venue into your own.

Here, the friendly staff and experienced coordinators will oversee every detail of your wedding, from start to finish, ensuring your dream celebration comes to life.

Click for more details

Imperfect Perfection

The Four Seasons Westcliff

If you’re looking to pull out all the stops on your special day, the Four Seasons Westcliff is a venue you should highly consider.

Overlooking the canopy of trees far down below, this venue gives one a sense of being on top of the world. As one of the most reputable, 5-star hotel groups in the world, you can sit back and relax knowing everything will be taken care of and service will be top-notch.

With a massive variety of venue options to choose from within the hotel’s grounds, you’re sure to find a spot that truly resonates with you.

The on-site wedding specialists will assist in everything from menu designs and wine pairings to selecting décor items that match your chosen theme, arranging local transport for guests, and working alongside your selected florist.

Click for more details

Four Seasons Westcliff

The Stone Cellar

Break away from the hustle and bustle of city life, and enjoy the laid-back, serene environment that The Stone Cellar has to offer on the slopes of the beautiful Suikerbosrand River Valley in Heidelberg.

The venue comfortably hosts between 60 and 150 guests and has a minimalistic, farmhouse look and feel. With on-site accommodation for up to 42 people, a wedding here means quality time with friends and family.

Click for more details

The Stone Cellar

Shepstone Gardens

Shepstone Gardens remains one of Joburg’s most sought-after venues, and it’s really no wonder why.

A pinnacle of sophistication and grace, this venue is other-worldly. No vision is too big for the experienced, in-house team to execute, flawlessly.

Hidden in a forest of trees, The Great Hall is reminiscent of a fairy-tale castle. With the intricate stone walls, massive windows surrounding the venue, and glass elements in the ceiling you can still enjoy the magnificence of the surrounding nature while being protected from the weather. The glass marquee is elegant, opulent, and majestic with its marbled floors, stone pillars, and chandeliers.

Click for details

Shepstone Gardens
Shepstone Gardens

This article first appeared on 947 : These 15 magical Gauteng wedding venues get a massive thumbs up from us




