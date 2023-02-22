Streaming issues? Report here
Judge Makhubele’s fall from grace is a tragedy, says Zackie Achmat

22 February 2023 8:52 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa
Zackie Achmat
Judicial conduct tribunal
Unite Behind
Tintswalo Makhubele

Judge Tintswalo Makhubele is currently facing a Judicial Conduct Tribunal into allegations of gross misconduct, which kicked off on Tuesday and is set to run until the end of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Unite Behind’s Zackie Achmat has described Judge Tintswalo Makhubele’s fall from grace as “a tragedy”.

Makhubele is currently facing a Judicial Conduct Tribunal into allegations of gross misconduct, which kicked off on Tuesday and is set to run until the end of the week.

The allegations centre on her role as chair of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) between 2017 and 2018. She took up the position shortly after she was selected for the bench and Unite Behind, which filed the complaint against her, maintains that this undermined the independence of the judiciary.

The group also maintains that her conduct as Prasa board chair was incompatible with her judicial office, specifically when it came to dealings with state capture implicated contractor, Siyaya.

Speaking on the sidelines of on Tuesday’s proceedings, Achmat said that Makhubele had the potential to be a great judge.

"The hearing of Judge Makhubele at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal is a tragedy because we have a very strong person who could have made a great judge and for this to happen is painful. However, the law applies equally to every person."

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo took the stand on Tuesday and told the tribunal of his own disappointment at learning that Makhubele had accepted the position at Prasa.

"What’s particularly poignant today is that Judge President Mlambo, who clearly had great respect for Justice Makhubele, said in his own words that he was deeply disappointed," Achmat said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Judge Makhubele’s fall from grace is a tragedy, says Zackie Achmat




