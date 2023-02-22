[WATCH] Student plays song for childhood piano teacher, who get all emotional
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What have you done to show appreciation to your teachers?
This teacher got so emotional when the student played the song 'Golden Hour'.
@jvke
the song is called golden hour & the Iink is in my bio ily all♬ golden hour - JVKE
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
