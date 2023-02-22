'Down with the monarchy, we deserve privacy!' South Park ROASTS Harry and Meghan
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
The episode centres around the ‘Prince and Princess of Canada’ who are embarking on a privacy tour
-
The cartoons look just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The episode of South Park revolves around a fictional prince and princess of Canada who are embarking on a worldwide privacy tour.
They never mention the words Meghan Markle and Harry… Although in the cartoon they look exactly like Megan and Harry.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
The episode hilariously mocks the fact that the pair regularly say they want privacy, but their actions show an addiction to the limelight.
Meghan and Harry are reportedly so upset that they intend to sue South Park. In conflicting reports, the pair claims they have no intention to sue and find the whole thing ‘boring’ and ‘baseless’.
Every famous person and their aunty has been ripped and roasted by South Park.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Down with the monarchy, we deserve privacy!' South Park ROASTS Harry and Meghan
More from Lifestyle
Uber plans to be all-electric by 2030, but is this realistic in South Africa?
With loadshedding, the cost of electric vehicles, and the lack of charging stations, just how will this work?Read More
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding
Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS.Read More
AI chatbot 'Woebot Health' listens and gives answers to mental health questions
Artificial Intelligence has a number of potential uses, including addressing mental health issues.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech
Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby.Read More
FNB home loan applicants' personal info exposed in app data breach
How serious is this data breach and how can you better protect yourself in general? Bruce Whitfield talks to Gary Allemann. MD of Master Data Management.Read More
TasteAtlas ranks koeksister 13th best deep-fried dessert in the world
South African sweet treat, koeksister, featured on the list of 50 most popular deep-fried desserts in the world.Read More
17 fantastic party spots for kids in and around JHB and PTA...
Finding the perfect party venue for your little one requires a tedious amount of research. So, we've done the work for you.Read More