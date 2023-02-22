UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.

The UK is having a shortage of fruits and vegetables .

Supermarkets have begun limiting how much fresh produce customers can buy.

Perishables such as tomatoes and broccoli are now limited to two or three for each customer.

In addition to this, Friedman says the costs of this type of produce has skyrocketed.

Basic things, like these vegetables, have become so expensive that people who eat a lot of vegetables are struggling to buy fresh produce. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

One of the reasons for this is that there have been unfavourable weather conditions in Spain and Morocco where the UK imports a fair amount of its produce.

In addition to this, high energy costs are forcing local British farmers to shut off their greenhouses which means that they are also not producing as much locally.

There are a lot of factors at play here. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

