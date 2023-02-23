Why vaccinating children is key to warding off disease - immunologist





Alyssa du Preez decided to have her four-year-old daughter, Ryleigh du Preez, inoculated against measles on 15 February 2023. Picture: Supplied

According to Prof Pool, who works in Immunology and Systemic Infections at the University of the Western Cape, children require vaccinations because it stimulates the body to make antibodies against diseases that are harmful to human beings.

These antibodies help protect a person who comes into contact with the disease, he adds.

A common person will call it germs that would normally be pretty harmful to a human being. Professor Edmund Pool, Immunology and Systemic Infections - University of Western Cape

Giving somebody a vaccination before the time would actually induce antibodies in that person... and the body would be able to immediately fight with those antibodies that were created from the vaccine. Professor Edmund Pool, Immunology and Systemic Infections - University of Western Cape

If the child was not vaccinated, that child's body has to first realize that there is a foreign entity in the body "the germ" and start to make antibodies whereas in a vaccinated child there is already existing antibodies. Professor Edmund Pool, Immunology and Systemic Infections - University of Western Cape

