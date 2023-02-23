Why vaccinating children is key to warding off disease - immunologist
According to Prof Pool, who works in Immunology and Systemic Infections at the University of the Western Cape, children require vaccinations because it stimulates the body to make antibodies against diseases that are harmful to human beings.
These antibodies help protect a person who comes into contact with the disease, he adds.
A common person will call it germs that would normally be pretty harmful to a human being.Professor Edmund Pool, Immunology and Systemic Infections - University of Western Cape
Giving somebody a vaccination before the time would actually induce antibodies in that person... and the body would be able to immediately fight with those antibodies that were created from the vaccine.Professor Edmund Pool, Immunology and Systemic Infections - University of Western Cape
If the child was not vaccinated, that child's body has to first realize that there is a foreign entity in the body "the germ" and start to make antibodies whereas in a vaccinated child there is already existing antibodies.Professor Edmund Pool, Immunology and Systemic Infections - University of Western Cape
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why vaccinating children is key to warding off disease - immunologist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115862134_toddler-getting-a-vaccination-by-a-pediatrician.html?vti=m66pyg5dtyars2poc6-1-5
More from Lifestyle
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More
[WATCH] Lady demands every single cent she lent to her sister in Dubai
A video is going viral of a lady who traveled to Dubai to stay with her sister, who wants every cent back.Read More
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home.Read More