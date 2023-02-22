[WATCH LIVE] 2023 Budget Speech coverage with Refilwe Moloto
Expert guests and opposition parties join Refilwe Moloto to discuss and review the results of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's 2023 Budget Speech.
WATCH BELOW:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE] 2023 Budget Speech coverage with Refilwe Moloto
