Lifestyle

What are those?! Celebs have been spotted wearing cartoonish red boots

22 February 2023 1:49 PM
by Keely Goodall
A number of celebrities have been photographed wearing comically large red boots designed by an art collective.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.

  • These boots initially were sold for $350.

  • They are comically larger than average boots.

FILE: MSCHF's big red boots. Picture: @thenewclassic/Instagram
FILE: MSCHF's big red boots. Picture: @thenewclassic/Instagram

An art collective called MSCHF has created these cartoon-like red rubber boots based on the cartoon character Astroboy.

Friedman says several celebrities have been wearing these shoes, which are comically larger than average boots, and videos of people wearing them have done well on social media.

On TikTok the boots have garnered millions of views and some of them are just absolutely hilarious.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Iggy Azalea is one of the celebrities who has been spotted sporting the boots on Instagram.

Initially, the boots cost $350, but some people have been reselling them for over $1 000.

They have become the must have fashion accessory to get your hands on.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 06:28.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What are those?! Celebs have been spotted wearing cartoonish red boots




