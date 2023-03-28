Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
How Audi is re-energising progress with their latest electric range

28 March 2023
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Electric cars
Audi
Audi e-tron

In a new series, Audi answers some of the toughest yet necessary questions about electric vehicles and the future of cars.

On the road to net-zero carbon emissions, electric vehicles have risen in popularity as many commuters around the world look to contribute to a more sustainable future.

However, in a country that’s currently facing an energy crisis, it’s difficult to imagine how electric vehicles can be a success. ‘Conversations of Progress’, a limited series presented by Audi, answers some of the toughest yet necessary questions regarding electric transport since EVs entered the South African market.

Hosted by John Perlman, the series features guests from Audi South Africa alongside experts on renewable energy. Each episode unpacks the viability of electric vehicles, discusses the future of electric mobility, and shares stories from Audi e-tron owners.

Listen to the series below.

Audi believes that ‘the future is an attitude’; and that means that they are constantly searching for new solutions that will usher in a new era of mobility, with innovations that are meaningful, sustainable, and human-centric. Audi is committed to pioneering the opportunities that digitalization and sustainable motoring will bring to the world.

Find out more about Audi’s e-tron range here.




