Budget 2023: Good news for taxpayers as brackets adjusted lower for inflation
The 2023 Budget announced on Wednesday includes tax relief of R13 billion.
As the expected tax revenue collections for 2022/23 exceed projections Minister Godongwana said, there are no major tax proposals in the Budget.
The collections for 2022/23 are expected to total R1.69 trillion. This exceeds the 2022 Budget estimate by R93.7 billion, and the 2022 MTBPS estimate by R10.3 billion.
Income tax rates have not been increased but instead adjusted lower for inflation.
The tax-free threshold increases from R91,250 to R95,750.
In addition to tax measures announced to promote investments in renewable energy, the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy will not be increased this year.
See the summary of Gondongwana's tax announcements:
• Government proposes tax relief totalling R13 billion in 2023/24 to support the clean energy transition, increase the electricity supply and limit the impact of consistently high fuel prices.
• R4 billion in relief is provided for individuals that install solar panels, and R5 billion to companies through an expansion of the renewable energy tax incentive.
• Inflation-related adjustments to the personal income tax tables, the retirement tax tables, and transfer duties are provided.
• Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase in line with expected inflation of 4.9 per cent. The rate for sparkling wine is pegged at 3.2 times that of natural unfortified wine.
• As in the 2022 Budget, government again proposes no changes to the general fuel levy or the Road Accident Fund levy.
• To limit the impact of the energy crisis on food prices, the diesel fuel levy refund will be extended to manufacturers of foodstuffs for a period of 2 years, from 1 April 2023 until 31 March 2025.
Bruce Whitfield asks Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica, about the accommodation of fiscal drag, where inflation or income growth moves taxpayers into higher tax brackets.
That 'fiscal drag' number was around R15.6 billion at the end of the day... I think they were a little disingenuous about it because they said that the inflation rate was 4.9% while you and I know that it's inside the 6.9%...Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
...and I see Stats SA said that's the core inflation rate, so that excludes fuel, energy...Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
With your solar panels and the bracket creep adjustments you could pay R25 000 less tax next year...Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
While there's no increase in the general fuel levy, business especially is spending more on fuel to keep generators going amid the electricity crisis Whitfield notes.
I think [the relief] is a little bit less than it should be... If you're a manufacturer of foodstuffs you can now now get a diesel rebate, but not if you're a retailer so there are going to be some definition issues there.Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
See the list of "sin tax" increases below:
Click here to access the full 2023 Budget Speech.
Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 4:25 for personal tax measures)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Budget 2023: Good news for taxpayers as brackets adjusted lower for inflation
