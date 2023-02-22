Budget 2023: Solar incentives welcome but fall short, say industry reps





One of the highlights of Wednesday's 2023 Budget Speech was the announcement of tax measures to promote investments in renewable energy.

The measures, which kick in on 1 March this year, seem to benefit business more than individuals or home owners.

Businesses will be able to reduce their taxable income by 125% of the cost of an investment in renewables. There will be no thresholds on the size of the projects that qualify, and the incentive will be available for two years to stimulate investment in the short term. Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance

Individuals who install rooftop solar panels... will be able to claim a rebate of 25% of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum of R15,000. This can be used to reduce their tax liability in the 2023/24 tax year. This incentive will be available for one year. Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance

Industry representatives have welcomed the announcement, but say the incentivisation programme falls short.

While thanking and congratulating the Finance Minister Grant Pattison, questioned why batteries and inverters are specifically excluded from this incentive.

Pattison is Managing Director for Africa at renewable energy technology company Heliogen.

"Solar panels by themselves will be absolutely useless in assisting any consumer with loadshedding."

Pattison also raised other problems that could make the programme difficult to take advantage of.

There is at the moment a shortage of solar panels across the country, as well as a shortage of qualified individuals who have the ability and the legal authority to issue the certificates of compliance... so while this programme is very welcome I think it's going to be a very difficult programme to take advantage of. Grant Pattison, MD: Africa - Heliogen

In a separate interview, Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter clarified that there had been a long debate around whether National Treasury should incentivise both solar panels and inverters, at least.

In the end we went for the solar panels only, arguing that people would in any case buy the inverters and the batteries... so I think that debate is probably justifiable. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

I hope that the incentives will at least provide some relief even if it's not the ideal relief for home owners to move to self generation... but incentives are blunt instruments and there will always be criticism. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) also welcomed the incentives as a step in the right direction, with a rider.

They will only benefit those who are actually paying tax currently, whether an individual or a business. As Sapvia we would have like to have seen more explicit support for low income home owners as well as SSMEs. Frank Spencer, Spokesperson - South African Photovoltaic Association

