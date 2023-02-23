Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend! The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend. 24 February 2023 5:38 PM
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend? Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen. 24 February 2023 1:11 PM
ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan. 25 February 2023 9:01 AM
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch G... 24 February 2023 8:22 AM
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat) You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home. 24 February 2023 6:12 AM
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider. 24 February 2023 1:52 PM
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think. 24 February 2023 1:10 PM
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all. 24 February 2023 12:38 PM
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. 24 February 2023 4:50 PM
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said... 23 February 2023 6:26 PM
‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York Images of Supa Mega featured on a billboard, have been circulating on social media. 25 February 2023 12:38 PM
'The Honeymoon' wins Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film Festival The festival, now in its 31st year, is an international beacon for the diaspora arts community to showcase and preserve the cinema... 25 February 2023 11:52 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?

23 February 2023 7:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
Ornico Group
MAQ
Maq washing powder
ethics in advertising

MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.

This week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" with the Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios - on The Money Show

- MAQ washing powder is a popular brand - is encouraging "bad behaviour" by its clientele ethical?

- In a "Hacks with MAQ" episode the presenter suggests consumers use their "gogo" to take advantage of the pensioners' discount.

Screengrab from a "Hacks with MAQ" video posted on YouTube
Screengrab from a "Hacks with MAQ" video posted on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group) "zeros" in on MAQ washing powder.

In a "Hacks with MAQ" radio episode, consumers are given a money-saving tip which is a touch underhand.

RELATED: Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?

The so-called real expert suggests taking "gogo" grocery shopping and then putting two of everything in your trolley (one for her and one for you) to take advantage of the pensioners' discount.

"Look at you, clever man you are!" he proclaims.

Patricios explains his issue with the ad.

I'm not saying some of us haven't said to granny or dad or whoever 'you should add some stuff so I could get a bit of a discount'... but I think brands need to be ethical... and ethics is a bit of a slippery slope.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

I think brands need to foster good behaviour rather than bad behaviour and that's what I don't like about this ad.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

I get it. MAQ aren't idiots - they've been around for a long time and they're selling tons of the stuff... Thiis is a critique of advertising, not whether the advertising actually works or but how it lands.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (MAQ discussion at 7:28)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?




