Is your milk going sour too soon? Here is why and what you can do to stop it
Pippa Hudson speaks to Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, Jompie Burger, managing director at the Dairy Standard Agency and Christine Leighton, manager of Milk SA’s Consumer Education Project.
-
As a result of loadshedding and high temperatures many people have found their milk is going sour before the best before date.
-
Keeping your milk at the back of the fridge can help it last longer.
The combination of high temperatures and schedule blackouts of up to four and half hours at a time, has not been a great combination for maintaining the cold chain, which is impacting how long our milk lasts.
It should not come as a surprise that a lot more milk appears to be going off a few days before its claimed best before date.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
This issue is not just impacting people in their homes, Burger says that the energy supply issues and the heat is impacting the entire milk supply chain.
Milk goes off when there is a break in the cold chain as lactic acid bacteria ferments the lactose and turns it into lactic acid, which lowers the milks pH and gives it a sour taste.
If you want to help your milk last longer there are certain things you can do to maintain the cold chain.
For example, Leighton says that you should not store your milk in the fridge door as you will then open it into a warm room.
Preferably put your milk at the back of the fridge.Christine Leighton, Manager - Milk SA’s Consumer Education Project
In addition to this you keeping a cooler bag in the boot of your car when you know you are going to buy milk can help prevent it from getting too warm.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is your milk going sour too soon? Here is why and what you can do to stop it
