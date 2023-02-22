Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
[WATCH] 2023 Budget Speech coverage with Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto and her guests delve into this year's finances. 22 February 2023 12:35 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech. 22 February 2023 7:31 AM
Electricity minister's job is done when power cuts end, says ANC's Mbalula ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the electricity minister’s job did not have to exist indefinitely. 22 February 2023 6:04 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Of COURSE we take things 'too far', we're a courier company! The Courier Guy delivers with another quirky ad having fun with wordplay. 22 February 2023 5:56 PM
New Eskom bailout pushes up SA debt servicing costs 'but Eskom has to function' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General at National Treasury after the 2023 Budget Speech. 22 February 2023 5:22 PM
Uber plans to be all-electric by 2030, but is this realistic in South Africa? With loadshedding, the cost of electric vehicles, and the lack of charging stations, just how will this work? 22 February 2023 10:50 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Of COURSE we take things 'too far', we're a courier company! The Courier Guy delivers with another quirky ad having fun with wordplay. 22 February 2023 5:56 PM
Is your milk going sour too soon? Here is why and what you can do to stop it Many consumers have been finding that the milk they have bought is going sour before it should. 22 February 2023 2:49 PM
What are those?! Celebs have been spotted wearing cartoonish red boots A number of celebrities have been photographed wearing comically large red boots designed by an art collective. 22 February 2023 1:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former TS Galaxy star Sibusiso Vilakazi opens up about his off-field struggles “Vila” was released from his contract at the Mpumalanga outfit, having only joined the club at the beginning of the season. 22 February 2023 5:53 PM
'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the g... 21 February 2023 6:09 PM
Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3... 21 February 2023 5:58 PM
View all Sport
Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA. 20 February 2023 11:36 AM
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa! Backstreet’s back, alright! 20 February 2023 5:52 AM
Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate. 20 February 2023 5:48 AM
View all Entertainment
UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages Supermarkets in the UK have started limiting how much fresh fruit and vegetables customers can buy. 22 February 2023 12:27 PM
Elderly woman (85) killed by alligator after trying to save dog A Florida woman in her mid-80s was found dead after an alligator attacked her dog and then killed her. 22 February 2023 9:22 AM
Vladimir Putin ends nuclear weapons control treaty with United States President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US. 22 February 2023 9:10 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually. 16 February 2023 11:39 AM
View all Africa
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby. 21 February 2023 6:50 PM
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence' We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA. 20 February 2023 7:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener... 16 February 2023 3:42 AM
View all Opinion
Is your milk going sour too soon? Here is why and what you can do to stop it

22 February 2023 2:49 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Milk
Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
consumer talk
Jompie Burger
Christine Leighton

Many consumers have been finding that the milk they have bought is going sour before it should.

Pippa Hudson speaks to Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, Jompie Burger, managing director at the Dairy Standard Agency and Christine Leighton, manager of Milk SA’s Consumer Education Project.

  • As a result of loadshedding and high temperatures many people have found their milk is going sour before the best before date.

  • Keeping your milk at the back of the fridge can help it last longer.

FILE: Glass of milk. Picture: Couleur from Pixabay
FILE: Glass of milk. Picture: Couleur from Pixabay

The combination of high temperatures and schedule blackouts of up to four and half hours at a time, has not been a great combination for maintaining the cold chain, which is impacting how long our milk lasts.

It should not come as a surprise that a lot more milk appears to be going off a few days before its claimed best before date.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

This issue is not just impacting people in their homes, Burger says that the energy supply issues and the heat is impacting the entire milk supply chain.

Milk goes off when there is a break in the cold chain as lactic acid bacteria ferments the lactose and turns it into lactic acid, which lowers the milks pH and gives it a sour taste.

If you want to help your milk last longer there are certain things you can do to maintain the cold chain.

For example, Leighton says that you should not store your milk in the fridge door as you will then open it into a warm room.

Preferably put your milk at the back of the fridge.

Christine Leighton, Manager - Milk SA’s Consumer Education Project

In addition to this you keeping a cooler bag in the boot of your car when you know you are going to buy milk can help prevent it from getting too warm.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is your milk going sour too soon? Here is why and what you can do to stop it




