2023 Budget highlights: 'It was a broadly positive budget' - Refilwe Moloto





Lester Kiewit interviews Refilwe Moloto, executive producer and presenter at Primedia.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his second national Budget Speech.

Refilwe Moloto gives a rundown of her highlights from the 2023 Budget Speech.

Overall, the speech was somewhat positive, considering the state in which the country finds itself

The Treasury signed off on Eskom's debt relief – R254 million of Eskom's debt will be transferred to Government's balance sheets

Government announced that R13 billion will be designated to the tax relief on taxpayers – with expenses coming from all angles, this is greatly received

There was no clarity or details on state-owned enterprises (SOE) bailout, on which Godongwana was expected to report

Social grants have gone up, however, it still does not align with the cost of living in South Africa

Finance Minister hinted at the fact that South Africa could be greylisted. A decision is expected to delivered on Friday

It was a broadly positive budget considering how dire South Africa's conditions economically are. Refilwe Moloto, Executive producer and presenter – Primedia

The clarity on Eskom was important. Refilwe Moloto, Executive producer and presenter – Primedia

