Too easy to blame Eskom’s failures solely on crime and corruption - BD editor
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Hillary Joffe, Business Day’s Editor-at-Large.
• Outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter has parted ways with embattled power utility Eskom with immediate effect.
• De Ruyter’s last day was supposed to be 31 March after announcing his resignation last year
• But Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha says ‘De Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period.’
The CEO’s swift exit follows an explosive interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen this week, where De Ruyter fingered officials in the African National Congress as responsible for crippling issues at the power utility.
“My rough estimate of the amount of money that gets stolen in Eskom every month is in the region of R1 billion, every month,’’ he said.
Joffe says De Ruyter spoke to the widespread speculation surrounding Eskom, that its failures are due to endemic corruption where criminal mafia syndicates are linked to political actors in South Africa.
But she maintains that it is an inaccurate view and believes poor management, and inadequate operations are significant parts of destabilisation.
It isn’t the whole explanation; it is too easy to blame Eskom’s failings on crime and corruption.Hillary Joffe, Business Day’s Editor-at-Large
Watching the performance of these power stations and the kind of multiple trips that you get it’s hard to believe there isn’t something wrong operationally at Eskom.Hillary Joffe, Business Day’s Editor-at-Large
#ESKOM #MEDIASTATEMENT' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 22, 2023
Andrè de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/pCZcYmcV0d
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
