'The impact of Covid was significant' - ACSA on conditions at OR Tambo Airport





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Group Executive for Operations Management at Airports Company South Africa, Terence Delomoney.

Despite malfunctioning boom gates, out-of-service turn styles and dirty toilets, Airports Company of South Africa says conditions at OR Tambo International Airport are better than what they were a year ago.

Delomoney's response follows a slew of criticisms from 702 listeners who mentioned issues with the parking and boom gates, amongst others.

He attributes the dire state of the airport to financial ruin caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ailing infrastructure.

However, things are improving as operations and facilities have returned to 92% pre-pandemic functioning.

During Covid 2020/2021 our traffic was almost close to 0% Terence Delomoney, Group Executive for Operations Management - ACSA

The impact of Covid was significant. Terence Delomoney, Group Executive for Operations Management - ACSA

92% of all of the infrastructure that was mentioned is now serviceable and working. Terence Delomoney, Group Executive for Operations Management - ACSA

