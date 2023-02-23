'The impact of Covid was significant' - ACSA on conditions at OR Tambo Airport
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Group Executive for Operations Management at Airports Company South Africa, Terence Delomoney.
Despite malfunctioning boom gates, out-of-service turn styles and dirty toilets, Airports Company of South Africa says conditions at OR Tambo International Airport are better than what they were a year ago.
Delomoney's response follows a slew of criticisms from 702 listeners who mentioned issues with the parking and boom gates, amongst others.
He attributes the dire state of the airport to financial ruin caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ailing infrastructure.
However, things are improving as operations and facilities have returned to 92% pre-pandemic functioning.
During Covid 2020/2021 our traffic was almost close to 0%Terence Delomoney, Group Executive for Operations Management - ACSA
The impact of Covid was significant.Terence Delomoney, Group Executive for Operations Management - ACSA
92% of all of the infrastructure that was mentioned is now serviceable and working.Terence Delomoney, Group Executive for Operations Management - ACSA
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : @flysaa_care/Twitter
More from Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend!
The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend.Read More
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
[WATCH] Woman demands Tupperware glass from her guests
The woman is mad that her husband defied their marriage rule after serving guests with Tupperware.Read More
Escaped North West lioness shot dead by farmer
A lioness who escaped her container while being transported to a game farm in the province was shot dead on Friday morning.Read More
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic DevelopmentRead More