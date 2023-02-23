



What is love, actually?

Before we get into this, it's important to note that everyone has their own definition and ways of expressing love and it can't really be pinpointed to a universal meaning or feeling - making love that much more interesting to understand.

Most of us also grew up with fairytale-like or distorted views of what love "should be" and unfortunately, love in real life is nothing like romantic comedies.

While many opinions about love exists, renowned clinical psychologist and author, Dr Nicole Le Pera shared her definitions for realistic love on her Instagram on 16 February.

Spoiler alert, she says it's more than a feeling...

In several posts on Instagram, Le Pera lists about six definitions for love

She says love is:

1) A series of choices and behaviours.

2) Love is a process of healing childhood wounds.

3) About having uncomfortable conversations.

4) Learning how to be vulnerable.

5) Learning how to tell the truth.

6) Learning how to live with integrity.

Le Peraalso shares her views on what love isn't

She says love is not:

1) A feeling.

2) About someone completing you.

3) A process of "saving" or "fixing someone".

4) A fantasy or fairytale.

And there you have it, love expertly summed up.

As many people who've dabbled in love would know, it's about choosing each other every single day, especially on those challenging days.

While Disney movies taught us that love is based on a magical feeling that appears when Prince Charming kisses you - authentic love is a healthy, adoring partnership based on inner work, compassion, kindness, respect, intimacy and communication.

However you choose to define love - we hope your relationship is a rich and meaningful experience, life's too short to accept anything less!

This article first appeared on KFM : Love is... 'not a feeling' - Psychologist defines love in 6 life-changing ways