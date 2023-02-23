Nelson Mandela Bay water crisis worsens





Africa Melane interviews Joseph Tsatsire - director of water distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Water shortages are becoming scary and inevitable in Nelson Mandela Bay and some parts of the Eastern Cape.

This is according to Tsatsire who also added that a lack of rain contributes to lower dam levels.

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

It’s a very scary situation on most of the eastern parts of Eastern Cape. Joseph Tsatsire, Director Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

Communities are battling to manage floods and dam levels are declining at an alarming rate, currently we are sitting on 12,38% and we are not getting any rainfall in our areas. Joseph Tsatsire, Director Water Distribution - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro

