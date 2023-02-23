



Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist (skip to 05:17).

A mysterious iron ball nearly 5 feet wide was found on a beach in Hamamatsu City, Japan, this week.

A 1.5 meter sphere appeared on Tuesday at Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu, Japan. Police surrounded the area and cordoned off a perimeter of 200 meters until the type of metallic material was identified. The country's Self Defense Forces were called in



pic.twitter.com/3rHbqtjgRM ' Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) February 22, 2023

Gilchrist adds that the sphere is made of metal, hollow and definitely not explosive.

There's been a flurry of speculation, says Gilchrist, from mooring buoys, Godzilla's egg, something from outer space or a surveillance sphere.

While the other options would've been more exciting, all it is, is a mooring buoy, confirms Gilchrist.

It's a mooring buoy, it's just stopped bobbing about anymore. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

They love a bit of speculation in Japan at least as much as we do. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mystery as large metal sphere washes up on beach in Japan