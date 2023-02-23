



South Africa's three largest grocery retailers are taking on government about being excluded from a tax rebate on diesel.

It was announced during Wednesday's 2023 Budget Speech that the diesel fuel levy refund would be extended for food manufacturers.

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

A joint statement from the CEOs of rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers expresses disappointment that this rebate was not extended to food retailers (Pieter Boone, Mike Bosman and Pieter Engelbrecht respectively).

While government has accepted the logic that the food industry should not be penalised for the energy crisis, it has done only "half the job" they charge.

RELATED: Budget 2023: Solar incentives welcome but fall short, say industry reps

The grocery CEOs note that it's costing them billions of rands in diesel to fuel their emergency generators.

"At this most difficult time" they are doing their best to absorb as much as possible of this cost, rather than pass it on to the public.

But it can't last, they warn.

...we cannot do so indefinitely. And we cannot do it without some cooperation from government. Joint statement from CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers

Our supermarkets are on the front line in keeping the lights on, and the shelves and chillers stacked, for customers during loadshedding. Joint statement from CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers

We urgently ask government to look again, and extend the refund to retailers. Joint statement from CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government