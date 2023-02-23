Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'?
Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.
- Can you blame the airline when you discover the night before departure that your flight's been cancelled due to "non-payment"?
- Wendy Knowler takes up one would-be traveller's case with Flysafair.
Who do you blame when you discover your flight’s been cancelled due to non-payment?
It does happen - you book and pay for a flight online well in advance only to discover when you check in the night before departure that your flight's been cancelled due to non-payment.
Can you blame the airline?
Well, that depends, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
She relates the story of one would-be traveller who went through this experience with a Flysafair booking.
I desperately tried phoning their call centre, but no-one mans this after 7pm. I called Flysafair’s office at Lanseria airport but they couldn’t help me either, other to confirm that the booking had been cancelled.Karen, Flysafair customer
By this time, ALL other FlySafair flights for those times and dates, were fully booked. In desperation we decided to book flights through LIFT airline, which being last minute, were prohibitively expensive - R8600 more expensive that the original tickets on FlySafair, booked 4 months earlier.Karen, Flysafair customer
In this case, the customer was refunded after Knowler's intervention.
It appears that Karen did have multiple failed card transactions when trying to pay for the air tickets, then followed by an error on Safair's side.
It seems that with these multiple failed transactions the system put the booking into a state called “Not Yet Processed” but it errored and triggered the “Booking Confirmed” email but never the booking receipt .Flysafair
Knowler's advice:
When booking flights online, always double-check that your credit card payment actually was processed.
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1912/fizkes191200080/134572699-angry-frustrated-annoyed-young-adult-man-consumer-feel-rage-looking-at-computer-notebook-screen-furi.jpg
More from Business
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana
The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says there are plans in place to mitigate potential consequences.Read More
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home.Read More
Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO
Cassim served as the power utility's chief financial officer in 2018, and has been appointed interim group CEO with immediate effect.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?
MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
Double-digit profit growth for Discovery but it withholds dividend, again
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its half-year results to end-December 2022.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More
[WATCH] Lady demands every single cent she lent to her sister in Dubai
A video is going viral of a lady who traveled to Dubai to stay with her sister, who wants every cent back.Read More
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home.Read More
More from Opinion
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?
MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.Read More
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be
Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe.Read More
[LISTEN] Of COURSE we take things 'too far', we're a courier company!
The Courier Guy delivers with another quirky ad having fun with wordplay.Read More
A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby.Read More
SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'
We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law
We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?
Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.Read More
Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".Read More
SANDF at Sona: A waste of money or an important part of the ceremony?
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening amid heavy military presence.Read More