



Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

- Can you blame the airline when you discover the night before departure that your flight's been cancelled due to "non-payment"?

- Wendy Knowler takes up one would-be traveller's case with Flysafair.

Who do you blame when you discover your flight’s been cancelled due to non-payment?

It does happen - you book and pay for a flight online well in advance only to discover when you check in the night before departure that your flight's been cancelled due to non-payment.

Can you blame the airline?

Well, that depends, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

She relates the story of one would-be traveller who went through this experience with a Flysafair booking.

I desperately tried phoning their call centre, but no-one mans this after 7pm. I called Flysafair’s office at Lanseria airport but they couldn’t help me either, other to confirm that the booking had been cancelled. Karen, Flysafair customer

By this time, ALL other FlySafair flights for those times and dates, were fully booked. In desperation we decided to book flights through LIFT airline, which being last minute, were prohibitively expensive - R8600 more expensive that the original tickets on FlySafair, booked 4 months earlier. Karen, Flysafair customer

In this case, the customer was refunded after Knowler's intervention.

It appears that Karen did have multiple failed card transactions when trying to pay for the air tickets, then followed by an error on Safair's side.

It seems that with these multiple failed transactions the system put the booking into a state called “Not Yet Processed” but it errored and triggered the “Booking Confirmed” email but never the booking receipt . Flysafair

Knowler's advice:

When booking flights online, always double-check that your credit card payment actually was processed.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'?