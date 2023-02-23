Streaming issues? Report here
Double-digit profit growth for Discovery but it withholds dividend, again

23 February 2023 4:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore
Discovery
Discovery Health
health insurance
discovery bank
company results

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its half-year results to end-December 2022.

- Discovery has reported strong results for the six months ended December 2022.

- CEO Adrian Gore discusses the Group's performance and the decision to withhold a dividend again.

FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
FILE: Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Discovery has posted strong results for the six months to end-December 2022.

Normalised operating profits were up 20% to R5.9 billion, while normalised headline earnings jumped 30% to R3.7 billion.

Earnings per share however dropped 10% to 443.1 cents.

For its South African operations, normalised operating profit grew 23% R4.4 billion. Core new business API increased by 15%.

RELATED: Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme

Despite the double digit profit increase Discovery decided, again, not to declare an interim dividend.

CEO Adrian Gore says the group will revisit its decision to withhold ordinary dividends at the end of the current financial year.

Bruce Whitfield asks Gore about the decision on The Money Show.

The Discovery chief gives context to the dividend issue by tracking it back to before the COVID pandemic.

Prior to COVID we paid a dividend of x5 coverage which was a very small dividend... We'd been focused on growth and investing cash in new initiatives and in fact, prior to COVID, many of our shareholders were asking why we do pay a dividend, saying 'rather invest'.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Along comes COVID and like most other companies we suspended the dividend... In fact at that time we focused hard on paring down debt, on a whole range of very important issues... and, critically, also on growth.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Six months ago the Group was lambasted for withholding a dividend, Gore says.

However he believes this was more related to the symbolism of the move rather than the actual non-payment.

Clearly - now - we are getting a fantastic return on the cash that we're investing... Our point is there's no rush to restart the dividend... Our analysis is that the symbolism, the optics of why we're not paying it was an issue six months ago.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

RELATED: Discovery and regional partner team up for insurtech business in Asia

I think now it's clear what we set out to do and the market has kind of accepted it... I don't think people buy Discovery stock for the dividend but it is important and we will start paying it.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Scroll up to listen to the interview the the Discovery CEO


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Double-digit profit growth for Discovery but it withholds dividend, again




