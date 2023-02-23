'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
- André de Ruyter's tell-all interview with eNCA detailing corruption at Eskom continues to make waves in South Africa.
- The now-ex Eskom CEO was asked not to serve out his notice period and has been lambasted by senior ANC politicians.
André de Ruyter's tell-all interview with eNCA continues to cause waves in South Africa.
The now ex-Eskom CEO was asked not to serve out his notice period after his revelations of corruption at the embattled power utility.
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency, are among the politicians who've accused de Ruyter of rightwing tendencies among other things.
RELATED: Former Eskom exec questions De Ruyter's loyalty after he reveals all
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Cynthia Stimpel who was treasurer at South African Airways (SAA) during Dudu Myeni's tenure as chairperson of the national carrier.
Today she is Director at Whistleblower House.
Stimpel lost her job when she tipped off Treasury about a dodgy deal between SAA and BNP Capital.
Her book about the experience is called "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Does she see any parallels between her experience and that of de Ruyter, who has effectively become a whistleblower at Eskom?
When one sees any wrongdoing and speaks out about it, it's as if no-one can handle the truth or deal with what they've been told.Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower
We see it on the ground... We can see the impact of what's happened with Eskom and how normal citizens are suffering from it and businesses are suffering... The knock-on effect is that it's affecting everthing... production, GDP, your day to day, everything.Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower
With Mr de Ruyter speaking out yesterday about what's truly happening in the organisation and people that are implicated obviously shows that there have been issues that have been going contrary to what the business is supposed to be and how it's supposed to be run.Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower
Whitfield talks about the widespread denial apparent in ANC ranks about corruption yet.
"From what de Ruyter was saying, by going through the channels and reporting these matters and seeing absolutely no result, he felt the need to go public."
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
De Ruyter is sure to have reported his observations to the Eskom board says Stimple.
If there's no action or any results in terms of 'how we;re going to tackle the issue', then the next best step would be to go public... and Mr de Ruyhter had already resigned and was on his way out.Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower
I guess that was probably the best platform for him then to speak out publicly for people to understand what was actually happening behind the scenes at Eskom.Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower
My personal view is that they [the politicians] are part of the problem firstly, and therefore they cannot see any solution to fix it, and if anyone tells them otherwise that person is wrong.Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower
Just how big a personal risk has the former Eskom CEO taken by putting this information into the p domain in the uncompromising way he chose to do it?
Stimple believes he has certainly attracted personal risk.
I think he is at risk, and his family probably too. He needs to take care and be far more aware of his movements, who he speaks to and where he's travelling, etcetera.Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower
Already there was an attempted poisoning, so it's shows whatever he was saying in the boardrooms or within the organisation was not being welcomed, hence there was the attempt to poison him.Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower
"I just feel our government at this point in time is in total denial" concludes Stimple.
"It's time for a change for our country... the timing is right now that we need a government who cares for its people, who wants to resolve problems together with the people."
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Business
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana
The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says there are plans in place to mitigate potential consequences.Read More
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home.Read More
Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO
Cassim served as the power utility's chief financial officer in 2018, and has been appointed interim group CEO with immediate effect.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?
MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.Read More
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'?
Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airline on discovering her flight had been cancelled due to non-payment.Read More
Double-digit profit growth for Discovery but it withholds dividend, again
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its half-year results to end-December 2022.Read More
More from Politics
ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows
Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan.Read More
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership
Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA.Read More
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe
Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding.Read More
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa
Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
DA's Dhlamini removed as Ekurhuleni Speaker
The motion of no confidence against Raymond Dhlamini was brought by the Super Seven, a coalition of small parties in Ekurhuleni aligned with the African National Congress (ANC).Read More
TikToker takes matters into his own hands
A viral TikTok video has been making the rounds as resident spray painted "ANC" next to potholes on the roads of Tshwane.Read More
Former Eskom exec questions De Ruyter's loyalty after he reveals all
After Andre de Ruyter told shared all in an eNCA interview, former Eskom executive question his loyalty to the company.Read More
More from Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend!
The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend.Read More
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
[WATCH] Woman demands Tupperware glass from her guests
The woman is mad that her husband defied their marriage rule after serving guests with Tupperware.Read More
Escaped North West lioness shot dead by farmer
A lioness who escaped her container while being transported to a game farm in the province was shot dead on Friday morning.Read More
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic DevelopmentRead More