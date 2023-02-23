'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'





- André de Ruyter's tell-all interview with eNCA detailing corruption at Eskom continues to make waves in South Africa.

- The now-ex Eskom CEO was asked not to serve out his notice period and has been lambasted by senior ANC politicians.

André de Ruyter's tell-all interview with eNCA continues to cause waves in South Africa.

The now ex-Eskom CEO was asked not to serve out his notice period after his revelations of corruption at the embattled power utility.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency, are among the politicians who've accused de Ruyter of rightwing tendencies among other things.

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Cynthia Stimpel who was treasurer at South African Airways (SAA) during Dudu Myeni's tenure as chairperson of the national carrier.

Today she is Director at Whistleblower House.

Stimpel lost her job when she tipped off Treasury about a dodgy deal between SAA and BNP Capital.

Her book about the experience is called "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Does she see any parallels between her experience and that of de Ruyter, who has effectively become a whistleblower at Eskom?

When one sees any wrongdoing and speaks out about it, it's as if no-one can handle the truth or deal with what they've been told. Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower

We see it on the ground... We can see the impact of what's happened with Eskom and how normal citizens are suffering from it and businesses are suffering... The knock-on effect is that it's affecting everthing... production, GDP, your day to day, everything. Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower

With Mr de Ruyter speaking out yesterday about what's truly happening in the organisation and people that are implicated obviously shows that there have been issues that have been going contrary to what the business is supposed to be and how it's supposed to be run. Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower

Whitfield talks about the widespread denial apparent in ANC ranks about corruption yet.

"From what de Ruyter was saying, by going through the channels and reporting these matters and seeing absolutely no result, he felt the need to go public."

De Ruyter is sure to have reported his observations to the Eskom board says Stimple.

If there's no action or any results in terms of 'how we;re going to tackle the issue', then the next best step would be to go public... and Mr de Ruyhter had already resigned and was on his way out. Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower

I guess that was probably the best platform for him then to speak out publicly for people to understand what was actually happening behind the scenes at Eskom. Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower

My personal view is that they [the politicians] are part of the problem firstly, and therefore they cannot see any solution to fix it, and if anyone tells them otherwise that person is wrong. Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower

Just how big a personal risk has the former Eskom CEO taken by putting this information into the p domain in the uncompromising way he chose to do it?

Stimple believes he has certainly attracted personal risk.

I think he is at risk, and his family probably too. He needs to take care and be far more aware of his movements, who he speaks to and where he's travelling, etcetera. Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower

Already there was an attempted poisoning, so it's shows whatever he was saying in the boardrooms or within the organisation was not being welcomed, hence there was the attempt to poison him. Cynthia Stimple, Former SAA treasurer and whistleblower

"I just feel our government at this point in time is in total denial" concludes Stimple.

"It's time for a change for our country... the timing is right now that we need a government who cares for its people, who wants to resolve problems together with the people."

