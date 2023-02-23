If you're installing new solar panels, here is what you need to get a tax rebate
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.
-
Consumers can get a 25% tax rebate on new solar panels.
-
This rebate is capped at R15 000.
Loadshedding has been hard an all of us, but now there is a small incentive to help people set up alternative energy systems for their homes.
Households can now get a tax rebate of 25%, capped at R15 000, on new solar panels for the next year.
Knowler says that this rebate only applies to solar panels bought and installed between 1 March 2023 and 29 February 2024 and does not does not apply to inverters, batteries or installation for the system.
These have to be installed as part of a new system or an extension of an existing system and the installation must have a certificate of compliance.
I think that is a very good aspect of this. It will force people to go through the right people and do things legitimately.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
To apply, you will need to provide a vat invoice that reflects the cost of the panels, separately from the other items in the system.
Some callers say that this tax rebate is far too small to be a good incentive to install solar panels at their homes, especially if they are being quoted over R100 000 for the whole system.
Listen to the audio above for more.
