'People in power must come forward and say how it is' - Journalist on De Ruyter





John Maytham speaks to Pieter du Toit, News24's assistant editor for in-depth news.

Du Ruyters departure was announced after he was interviewed on eNCA on Tuesday .

In the interview De Ruyter spoke about the depth of corruption at Eskom.

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

The announcement that De Ruyter had left Eskom with immediate effect came after he had done an interview with Annika Larsen on eNCA on Tuesday evening.

In the interview, he spoke about the severity of corruption at Eskom and alleged that a senior politician was involved.

Du Toit says that what De Ruyter said was valuable because it came from someone who had been working at a high level within the ANC and government ecosystem.

I think it is time that people who are in positions of power, with access and influence and who know the system inside and out, come forward and say exactly how it is. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for In-Depth News - News24

He adds that the reason why loadshedding is so severe across the country is because of the extent of corruption, and the fact that the ANC has neglected to maintain power stations instead cadres have used Eskom to extract resources.

The reasons why we have loadshedding stage 6 in Gauteng and Stage 5 in Cape Town is because the ANC has made Eskom the ground zero of corruption. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for In-Depth News - News24

Du Toit says that South Africans need to accept that this situation is not going to get better soon and is in fact likely to get worse.

