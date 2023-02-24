Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'





Lioness. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

We are looking for the lion and we have not found it. Jonathan Denga, Northwest Department of Economic Development

On Wednesday morning in the North West, a lion escaped from its container whilst being transported to another location.

Denga says they intend to launch an investigation to find out how the lion got loose, but their priority is to find the lion first.

It is believed that the lion is roaming around the Stella and Tlakgameng areas in the North West.

The search is currently underway, helicopters have been dispatched and the NSPCA is also part of the search effort.

Scroll up to listen to the audio for more detail.