Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
We are looking for the lion and we have not found it.Jonathan Denga, Northwest Department of Economic Development
On Wednesday morning in the North West, a lion escaped from its container whilst being transported to another location.
Denga says they intend to launch an investigation to find out how the lion got loose, but their priority is to find the lion first.
It is believed that the lion is roaming around the Stella and Tlakgameng areas in the North West.
The search is currently underway, helicopters have been dispatched and the NSPCA is also part of the search effort.
Scroll up to listen to the audio for more detail.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143334060_male-lion-with-bloody-mane-in-the-wilderness-of-africa.html?vti=m0n5p2spnsjzhaux10-1-101
More from Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend!
The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend.Read More
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
[WATCH] Woman demands Tupperware glass from her guests
The woman is mad that her husband defied their marriage rule after serving guests with Tupperware.Read More
Escaped North West lioness shot dead by farmer
A lioness who escaped her container while being transported to a game farm in the province was shot dead on Friday morning.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More