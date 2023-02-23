'Government should at least be doing more if it can't do its best' - Editor
John Maytham speaks to Mark Heywood, editor of Maverick Citizen and social activist.
-
Heywood says ignoring the plight of the poor could lead to social unrest.
-
He says government must be doing more to help those in poverty.
Heywood says that while there were some increases being made to some social grants, not enough is being done to help those in poverty.
He gives the example of the social relief of distress grant, which millions of people depend on, has remained unchanged at R350.
He says it has become more difficult for people to qualify for this grant and while food inflation has gone up, this grant has stayed the same since it was introduced in 2020.
Heywood says not addressing this dire situation that so many people in can have significant long-term consequences.
I am afraid, that failing to recognise just how desperate the plight of the poor in this country is, is a recipe for social unrest at some point in the future.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
If this does not lead to social unrest, he says it will still disadvantage generations of poor South Africans.
He adds that he does not believe government is committed to supporting poor people on a bigger scale.
Government should at least be doing more if it cannot do its best.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
While he notes that most people would prefer a job and stability over a social grant, millions of jobs are not just suddenly going to appear.
Heywood says research has shown that in the 21st century something like a basic income grant should not be seen as charity, but as a necessity.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Government should at least be doing more if it can't do its best' - Editor
More from Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend!
The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend.Read More
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
[WATCH] Woman demands Tupperware glass from her guests
The woman is mad that her husband defied their marriage rule after serving guests with Tupperware.Read More
Escaped North West lioness shot dead by farmer
A lioness who escaped her container while being transported to a game farm in the province was shot dead on Friday morning.Read More
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic DevelopmentRead More
More from Lifestyle
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More
[WATCH] Lady demands every single cent she lent to her sister in Dubai
A video is going viral of a lady who traveled to Dubai to stay with her sister, who wants every cent back.Read More
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home.Read More