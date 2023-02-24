DA's Dhlamini removed as Ekurhuleni Speaker
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Ekurhuleni councillor, Raymond Dhlamini, has been removed as council Speaker through a vote of no confidence.
A total of 139 councillors voted in favour of the motion while 70 voted against it during Thursday night's council meeting.
The motion against Dhlamini was brought by the Super Seven, a coalition of small parties in Ekurhuleni aligned with the African National Congress (ANC).
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Nthabiseng Tshivenga has been elected as acting Speaker until Tuesday, when a permanent Speaker will be elected.
ActionSA councillor, Siyanda Makhubu, whose party pulled out of the DA-led coalition in Ekurhuleni, said that Dhlamini failed in his role to preside fairly over the council.
"It is ActionSA's opinion that councillor Dhlamini has indeed transgressed. Our councillor Dhlamini cannot be trusted with the heavy responsibility and burden of being Speaker of this council. He serves merely at the behest of his party, the DA, which can't function on the principle of the separation of powers as set out in the Constitution."
This article first appeared on EWN : DA's Dhlamini removed as Ekurhuleni Speaker
More from Politics
ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows
Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan.Read More
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership
Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA.Read More
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe
Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding.Read More
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa
Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
TikToker takes matters into his own hands
A viral TikTok video has been making the rounds as resident spray painted "ANC" next to potholes on the roads of Tshwane.Read More
Former Eskom exec questions De Ruyter's loyalty after he reveals all
After Andre de Ruyter told shared all in an eNCA interview, former Eskom executive question his loyalty to the company.Read More
More from Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend!
The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend.Read More
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
[WATCH] Woman demands Tupperware glass from her guests
The woman is mad that her husband defied their marriage rule after serving guests with Tupperware.Read More
Escaped North West lioness shot dead by farmer
A lioness who escaped her container while being transported to a game farm in the province was shot dead on Friday morning.Read More
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic DevelopmentRead More