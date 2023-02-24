Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO
JOHANNESBURG - Following the dramatic exit of former CEO André de Ruyter, Eskom has appointed Calib Cassim as its interim group CEO.
Cassim served as the embattled power utility's chief financial officer in November 2018.
READ:
- ANC leaders upset by Andre de Ruyter's scathing criticism of the party
- De Ruyter's immediate exit 'proved his incompetence', says Mbalula
He is a registered chartered accountant with a master's degree in business leadership, Eskom said in a statement.
"With over 20 years of service in Eskom, his qualifications and extensive experience have provided Mr. Cassim with a deep understanding and appreciation of the Eskom business and the electricity industry, especially regarding the challenges facing the financing of operations and future expansion of the industry," spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.
DE RUYTER EXIT
De Ruyter no longer having to serve his notice period following his resignation last year was owed to a sit-down interview with e-TV’s Annika Larsen.
In the interview, De Ruyter did not hold back in his scathing criticism of the African National Congress (ANC), placing it at the centre of corruption claims at the utility.
His comments were met with outrage, with ANC secretary-general saying De Ruyter was using his resignation as an outlet for his failures at Eskom.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he was aware of the claims made by De Ruyter, but denied government had been lax in its response.
Opposition parties expressed shock at his exit, with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde saying he was forced out because of his courage to speak out about corruption.
ActionSA's Herman Mashaba called for the ANC to be held accountable, while Congress of the People's Dennis Bloem said sabotage at the utility was a disgrace.
This article first appeared on EWN : Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO
