AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s legacy continues to live on in his new studio album, Mass Country.
It became available on Friday (24 February).
The bittersweet album follows the rapper’s death after he was shot in Durban on 10 February.
This is the rapper’s fourth and sadly final album, a true gift to his fans.
The 14-track album features a mixture of local sounds and features some of the country’s hottest names in hip-hop, including Khuli Chana, Blxckie, Emtee Yanga Chief, and Nadia Nakai.
Before his untimely death, AKA had been counting down to the release of the album, sharing a number of singles each week.
The decision to still go ahead with its release was made by AKA’s family.
“Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it and we were blessed that he got the opportunity to map out and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision,” the family said in a statement.
To celebrate the occasion, the family also hosted an exclusive listening session in Johannesburg.
Mass Country is available across all major streaming platforms.
