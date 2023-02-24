



Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

Gilchrist on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

South Africa, Russia, and China take part in joint naval exercises on Friday, the timing of which Gilchrist describes as "insensitive"

About 180 000 Russian soldiers and 150 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been wounded or killed

At least 7000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine

The Ukrainian economy has plummeted by 35%

Related:

Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa

Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

South African navy to take part in military drills with China and warring Russia

This is one of those things where you go 'hang on a moment, are we in for something else?' Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This is not a once-off in Ukraine; this really is Vladimir Putin's empire building... is he building an empire? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine