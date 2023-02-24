Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?





On the hunt for something fun and fit to do this weekend?

Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares a list of some of the fun and family-friendly fitness activities coming up in Gauteng this weekend.

Please note that the Berge en Dale event in Gauteng, mentioned in the interview, has been cancelled.

26 February: Pretoria Marathon

Road runners can look forward to the Pretoria Marathon, offering distances of 42km, 21km and 10km.

Late entries are still available.

5 March: Benoni Northerns Athletics Club Marathon

The Benoni Northerns Athletics Club Marathon is a much-loved event and an equally fast and flat course that runs through Benoni and Ebotse.

You can choose between the 5km, 10km, 21.1km or the 42.2km distances.

Entry fees are R100 for the 5km, R250 for the 10 and 21.1km and R300 for the 42.2km.

Online entries close on 27 February.

