SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana
CAPE TOWN - It’s D-day for South Africa as to whether it will join the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) notorious grey list.
The global anti-money laundering watchdog is expected to make an announcement by the end of Friday, when it wraps up its week-long meeting in Paris.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana prepared the country for the worst when he delivered his second budget address.
But he told Eyewitness News there was a Plan B, if the worst came to pass.
READ:
-
Treasury says it's prepared for all eventualities should SA be grey listed
-
SA faces challenge of avoiding grey listing, says Godongwana
Parliament passed two laws to meet the stringent requirements of the FATF and to avoid the international community cutting South Africa off from cross-border trade.
The laws addressed 15 of the 20 legislative deficiencies, which Godongwana said may not be enough to satisfy the global watchdog.
“If you ask me, my gut feel is that I don’t think we’ve ticked 100%. We are probably sitting at 85%. They may then say: guys, we are giving you the following timelines. Get your act in order.”
Should South Africa join the grey list of 23 other countries, which includes Mozambique, Tanzania and Uganda, Godongwana said that National Treasury would put Plan B into motion.
“We will be able to kick our Plan B into action and be able to exit on time, because out of those 37 findings, there are roughly 15 that are outstanding.”
Treasury said that the outstanding deficiencies would be addressed through regulations and practices that did not require legislation.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana
