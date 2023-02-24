[WATCH] Woman demands Tupperware glass from her guests
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Comedian and podcast host Amber Wallin's complaint about her husband defying their marriage rules is going viral.
It is hilarious when she demands that one of the guests return her glass storage since the husband no longer remembers the rules.
@burr_iam Rule No. 1 of Marriage! #tupperware ♬ original sound - Amber Wallin
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
