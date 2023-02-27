How the right cloud service partner can level up your business





As the world becomes more and more digital, businesses have to learn to adapt to newer methods of operation and make use of the latest technology to help them thrive in today’s market. South Africa’s manufacturing sector, currently the fourth largest industry in the country, has faced major disruption due to globalization, but has found ways to implement new digital tools to become more effective.

To discuss how manufacturers and other businesses can level up with the use of multicloud services, John Perlman hosts Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security at Vodacom Business.

Listen to the full interview below.

Makwane mentions how manufacturing enterprises have been forced to find more effective means of producing and managing their demand, while also remaining cost-effective. These enterprises also face the constant threat of cheaper international imports.

He goes on to explain how multicloud technology can assist these manufacturers in automating and optimizing operations beyond the predominantly manual industrial practices.

Its about having the systems and the data to be able to help you with sourcing more cleverly. We provide the integration that supports all of these back-office functions but also front of office in terms of manufacturing excellence and innovative pace. Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business.

Makwane highlights cloud computing’s potential to speed up what would usually be long-term projects and how much easier it is to foresee success or failure well in advance.

Think about this, you can effectively short-circuit the process of taking 6-9 months to something that happens within a matter of a month. You now have predictive capabilities because you’ve got algorithms to tell whether this is going to be a successful product or not. Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business.

To bring Multicloud services to your business, Vodacom has a suite of options to connect, orchestrate & collaborate. They will ensure that you’re using the right digital applications for your cloud services based on your business needs.

