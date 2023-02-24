[WATCH] Lady demands every single cent she lent to her sister in Dubai
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What do you do when your older siblings demand a refund for supporting you when you could not do it yourself?
This lady says she lived with her sister for six months, before securing a job.
Now her sister wants the money back.
@marthagift4 #for Africans in Dubai ( UAE),#lifereality #africandindubai #africantiktok #reality ♬ original sound - Martha Gift
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
