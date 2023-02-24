Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed





Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist with My Sexual Health.

Some people have anorgasmia which means they cannot have an orgasm .

This can be due to a number of factors including stress and medical reasons.

Sex can be an important part of an intimate relationship, and an orgasm can be a great part of that experience, but for some people this can be a challenge and can cause distress.

If someone finds that sex does not bring the much talked about orgasm, they may have anorgasmia, a condition where a person is unable to orgasm or has difficulty reaching that point.

This condition can affect any gender and can have a number of causes, both psychological and physiological.

According to Rudolph there are two types of anorgasmia: primary anorgasmia, where a person has never had an orgasm, and secondary or situational anorgasmia, where a person is unable to orgasm in certain situations.

In some cases this condition can be caused by stress or anxiety around performing, especially if you are with a new partner and you feel pressure to have an orgasm.

If you think that you have to have an orgasm with every session and you do not, then that stress in itself is making it difficult to orgasm. Elna Rudolph, Sexologist - My Sexual Health

Rudolph adds the more important that an orgasm is to you, and the more pressure you place on that being the goal, the less likely it is that it will happen.

In some cases, there can also be a medical reason.

Rudolph says if you are a man and find it is becoming increasingly difficult to orgasm it can be a result of a thyroid or prostate issue.

While an orgasm can be enjoyable, it is also possible to have an enjoyable sexual experience without experiencing that climax.

