Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.
Research suggests a significant portion of housework could be automated in the next decade.
Researches also predict more than a quarter of care work could be done by artificial intelligence.
British and Japanese researchers suggest that within the next 10 years around 40% of housework will be automated.
I mean we already have some of that stuff. You could argue that a washing machine is already and automated robotic machine.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign Correspondent
Daily tasks like shopping for groceries, cleaning, or taking out the garbage could become a thing of the past as technology advances.
Gilchrist says they also predict that over 25% of care work, such as driving a child to school or looking after an elderly relative, will be done by artificial intelligence.
While the technology might be moving forward, the big question could become whether people can afford it or are willing to spend for tasks they can do by themselves.
Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 01:55.
