Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership
Stellenbosch University Education faculty's Professor Jonathan Jansen shares his insight into some of the issues plaguing higher education institutions and the need for strong leadership to help improve the problems in SA.
Professor Jansen explains that the continuance of issues affecting higher education Institutions has led to student protest and unrest becoming a routine aspect of university education at some institutions.
The protests, he says, are mostly because of the burden of fees, and ads that thes have become violent on some campuses.
The Professor explains that while the incident involving Professor Sakhela Buhlungu is being highlighted because of his public and open fight against corruption, the assassination of academic staff has occurred before and should be acknowledged.
It makes me sick in the stomach, but this is not the first.Professor Jonathan Jansen, Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
So we have something new here which is the killing, the targeting of academic and administrative staff at our universities.Professor Jonathan Jansen, Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Professor Jansen highlights Professor Buhlungu as an example of the type of strong ethical leadership that is needed to improve various problems that the country is facing.
So we do have good leaders. We do have, like Sakhela, ethical leaders who stand up and sort of say, 'The rot stops here.' But that comes with a very big price.Professor Jonathan Jansen, Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Such strong and ethical leadership is willing to stand up against adversity, he says, but notes it has become difficult to find suitable leadership because it has become evident that they will become a target.
So ask yourself this: why is it, as in the case of Fort Hare, that you have recorded evidence of people planning assassinations and the other organs of state like the police, the Hawks, and so on, haven't put a single person in prison?Professor Jonathan Jansen, Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
That suggests that these aren't ordinary garden variety crooks. These are people that go all the way up the political establishment and that is why it is so difficult to persuade anybody these days to become the leader of a university.Professor Jonathan Jansen, Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Professor Jansen states that this process of bad leadership leading to the failure of entities is also evident in other SOEs like Eskom. He elaborates that universities are on the same steady path of decline due to corruption and poor leadership.
He defines the ideal qualities of leadership that are needed to improve the country and it's entities.
Firstly, you need a leader who's not a narcissist, who's not self-obsessed, and the world doesn't revolve around him or her.Professor Jonathan Jansen, Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Secondly, you need a leader who's competent, competent in the disciplines of management and leadership.Professor Jonathan Jansen, Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Thirdly, you need a leader who has the temperament of leadership, that is comfortable in their own skin, doesn't look for people to target their enemies, doesn't imagine enemies, and don't distract from the task of leadership because they have a thin skin. And then of course, most importantly, you need ethical leaders.Professor Jonathan Jansen, Professor in the Faculty of Education - Stellenbosch University
Source : @UKZN/Twitter
