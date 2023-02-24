3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent.
In a big and blended family sometimes more planning is needed to book a big holiday.
It is important to ensure everyone’s interests are catered for as much as possible.
In the modern world there are many family dynamics outside of the nuclear two parents and children structure.
Whether you are frequently travelling as a single parent or are part of a big blended family there are a few things to consider when planning a big trip.
If you are a part of a blended family, you might find there is a big age gap with your children and it is important for your holiday to be something all your kids of all ages can enjoy.
Brondani says that when you are planning a trip with children with an age gap try to cater more to the interest of the older one, especially if the younger is a toddler.
The baby is pretty much happy as long as they are fed, cuddled and entertained, whereas a teenager or an older child will quite comfortably and loudly tell you how bored they feel.Gabbi Brondani, Writer and Travel Correspondent
When you are in the planning stage of your trip try and chat to your older child and see what they are interested in and enjoy, and take that into account.
If you are travelling with a big group, it is also important to try find a place that caters for everyone so the whole family can enjoy the trip.
Also in the planning phase, it is essential to ensure you get all paperwork and documentation in order for your children, especially when travelling as a single parent.
Brondani says the best thing to do is print forms off of the relevant home affairs websites and run through a checklist beforehand, and to keep all your documents in a folder that is easy to keep track of.
